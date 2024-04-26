Bfsg LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $180.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.49. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

