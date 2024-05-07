AJOVista LLC Invests $40,000 in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,815,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,432,000 after buying an additional 4,948,596 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,232,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 30.9% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 7,938,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,000 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Savara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,347,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Savara during the 3rd quarter worth $3,780,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVRA stock opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. Savara Inc has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 15.66, a quick ratio of 15.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Savara ( NASDAQ:SVRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SVRA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

