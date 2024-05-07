Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,172,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 43,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 54,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth about $1,821,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,863 shares of company stock worth $28,007,307. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $252.05 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $260.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $102.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.89.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

