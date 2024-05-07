AJOVista LLC Makes New Investment in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 613 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 84.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in REX American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in REX American Resources in the third quarter worth $244,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 172.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on REX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of REX American Resources in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Insider Transactions at REX American Resources

In related news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 4,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $289,511.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,487,362 shares in the company, valued at $87,114,792.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other REX American Resources news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 4,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $289,511.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,487,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,114,792.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $5,942,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,512,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,861,163.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,984 shares of company stock worth $6,643,493 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

REX American Resources stock opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. REX American Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $60.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.08.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $187.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

