AJOVista LLC Takes Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,090 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 60.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 434,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after buying an additional 163,760 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,586,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,403,000 after buying an additional 958,814 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,971,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 207.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 42,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 28,634 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BZH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 13.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $35.93.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.88 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

