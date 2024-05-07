Sapient Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,128 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.53. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,897 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

