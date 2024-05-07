Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $139.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $139.21.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.70.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

