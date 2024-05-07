iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Lowered by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.07. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $109.99.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

