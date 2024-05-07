AJOVista LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INBX. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Inhibrx by 4,637.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 389.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Inhibrx by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Inhibrx during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital downgraded Inhibrx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Inhibrx Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INBX opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 13,408.95% and a negative return on equity of 590.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inhibrx Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent therapeutic candidate targeting death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, colorectal cancer, ewing sarcoma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.