Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter.
Millicom International Cellular Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of TIGO stock opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Millicom International Cellular has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83.
About Millicom International Cellular
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
