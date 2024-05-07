AJOVista LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in HomeStreet by 167.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 2,222.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ HMST opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10. HomeStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $201.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HMST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Insider Transactions at HomeStreet

In other HomeStreet news, Director Joanne R. Harrell purchased 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $25,055.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,667.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

