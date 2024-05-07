Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,845 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth approximately $407,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

PJUN stock opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.99 million, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.51.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

