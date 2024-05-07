AJOVista LLC Purchases Shares of 17,947 Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Smart Sand by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 42,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 18,034 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Smart Sand Stock Down 1.4 %

SND stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97. Smart Sand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48.

Smart Sand Profile

Smart Sand ( NASDAQ:SND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $61.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 1.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smart Sand, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.