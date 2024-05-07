Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Position Trimmed by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 351,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 22,547 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 870,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 51,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

