AJOVista LLC Purchases Shares of 5,351 Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 944,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 200,466 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 9.4% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,199,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 103,506 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Viemed Healthcare by 21.8% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 396,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 74,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 37,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viemed Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMD opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.10 million, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.74 million during the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

