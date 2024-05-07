Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $802,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1,633.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ONEY opened at $105.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.37. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a one year low of $86.09 and a one year high of $108.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.10.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

