AJOVista LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI)

AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of MPTI stock opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. M-tron Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $45.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.03 million, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.57.

M-tron Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $10.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 million. M-tron Industries had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 8.48%. Equities analysts expect that M-tron Industries, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M-tron Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

