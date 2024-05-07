Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1,104.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,699 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $54.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.89. The company has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

