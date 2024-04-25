Western Union (NYSE:WU) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.125-4.200 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.13 billion. Western Union also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.700-1.800 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.45.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WU traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.30. 5,158,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,446,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.85. Western Union has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average is $12.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 113.63% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 55.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy P. Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

