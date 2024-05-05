SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 99.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,822 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,507,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,781,000 after buying an additional 873,269 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,233,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,595,000 after purchasing an additional 732,115 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,504,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,843,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,084,000 after buying an additional 430,023 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 831,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,150,000 after buying an additional 367,328 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.52. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

