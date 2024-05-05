SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $41,000 Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 294.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNS. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cohen & Steers from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Cohen & Steers Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $70.57 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $78.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $122.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.01 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 26.27%. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.83%.

Insider Transactions at Cohen & Steers

In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 6,942 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $498,157.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,062.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edmond D. Villani sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $291,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,675.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Simon sold 6,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $498,157.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,062.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,713 over the last three months. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

