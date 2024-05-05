Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Holdings Increased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 387.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Insperity by 20.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Insperity by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 18.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of NSP stock opened at $102.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.92 and a 200-day moving average of $108.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.80 and a 12-month high of $128.91.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 137.14% and a net margin of 2.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

