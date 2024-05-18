American National Bank Sells 2,862 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

American National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,881 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Target by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Target by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Target Stock Down 0.3 %

TGT traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,005,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.27. The company has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

