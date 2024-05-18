Private Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,276,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,204,806. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.79. The company has a market capitalization of $133.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $51.21.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.