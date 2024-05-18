Private Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on May 18th, 2024

Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,276,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,204,806. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.79. The company has a market capitalization of $133.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $51.21.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.