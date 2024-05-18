American National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

American National Bank increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 1.7% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:ACN traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $303.59. 4,232,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,109. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $328.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.46. The company has a market cap of $203.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $284.26 and a 1 year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.67.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

