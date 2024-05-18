American National Bank Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

American National Bank increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 122,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.67.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $231.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,946. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.82.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

