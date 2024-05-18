EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,122 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,848 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $40,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in EOG Resources by 12.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,548 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 64,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in EOG Resources by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,458 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,783 shares of company stock worth $1,533,465. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,340,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,152. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.30 and a 200 day moving average of $122.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.82.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

