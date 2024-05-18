The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Lifted by American National Bank

American National Bank grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,214 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.8% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in Home Depot by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 22,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

HD stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $344.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,739,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,366. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $354.88 and a 200 day moving average of $346.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

