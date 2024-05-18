Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Lindenwold Advisors INC

Lindenwold Advisors INC lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,774 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems comprises approximately 3.1% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.11.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.81. The stock had a trading volume of 895,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.13 and a 12-month high of $327.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.52 and a 200-day moving average of $285.45. The company has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $186,276.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $430,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,228,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $186,276.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,544,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,298 shares of company stock valued at $33,247,394 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

