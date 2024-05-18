8,745 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of First National Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $486.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,274,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,808. The company has a market capitalization of $440.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $488.57.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.