Private Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,340 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.29. 16,546,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,773,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.83 and a 52-week high of $177.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.41.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,511 shares of company stock valued at $41,234,695 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

