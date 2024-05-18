First National Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First National Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,886,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,234. The firm has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.21.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

