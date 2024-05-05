iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 444.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 590.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $146,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.90 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.82.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.