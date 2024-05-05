SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,220 Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 327.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Stevanato Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STVN shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of €33.63 ($36.16).

Stevanato Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE STVN opened at €26.45 ($28.44) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 1-year low of €23.00 ($24.73) and a 1-year high of €36.30 ($39.03). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €29.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.20.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported €0.18 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.19 ($0.20) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of €320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €326.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stevanato Group

(Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.