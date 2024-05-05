SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 126.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 154.8% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $97.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.38 and a 200-day moving average of $105.30. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.29.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

