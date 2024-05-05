SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $37,000 Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 209.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,024,000 after buying an additional 224,286 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Landstar System by 55.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,949,000 after purchasing an additional 148,490 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Landstar System by 63.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 205,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,315,000 after purchasing an additional 79,536 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 94,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,675,000 after purchasing an additional 61,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,758,000 after purchasing an additional 51,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LSTR shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.91.

Landstar System Stock Up 1.8 %

LSTR opened at $180.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.64 and a 200-day moving average of $183.43. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

