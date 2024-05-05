Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 140.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,681 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.53% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $38,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 685.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $100.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.68. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $115.09.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.