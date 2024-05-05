Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,040,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,558 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.82% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $37,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 23,975 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth approximately $546,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 9.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 210,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Up 0.5 %

FDL stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.54.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

