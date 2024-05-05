Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.62-$2.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82.

Shares of D stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.68.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.45.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

