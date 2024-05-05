DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43, RTT News reports. DaVita had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. DaVita updated its FY24 guidance to $9.00-$9.80 EPS.

DaVita Trading Down 5.5 %

NYSE DVA opened at $134.45 on Friday. DaVita has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $145.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVA. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on DaVita in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.50.

Insider Activity

In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 29,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total value of $3,532,957.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,279.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total transaction of $1,362,438.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,814,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 29,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total transaction of $3,532,957.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,279.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,540 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,071. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

