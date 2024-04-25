Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.54 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.77% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TNL traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.90. 232,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,659. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.41.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,774. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $134,584.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,193 shares in the company, valued at $99,408.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,358. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Travel + Leisure

About Travel + Leisure

(Get Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.