Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.54 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.77% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.
Travel + Leisure Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of TNL traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.90. 232,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,659. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.41.
Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Travel + Leisure
About Travel + Leisure
Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Travel + Leisure
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.