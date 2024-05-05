Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Announces Earnings Results

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameren updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.520-4.720 EPS.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,662,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,679. Ameren has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $90.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.44. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEE. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ameren from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ameren

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.