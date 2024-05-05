Edge Performance VCT Public (LON:EDGH) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.50

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 45.50 ($0.57) and traded as high as GBX 45.50 ($0.57). Edge Performance VCT Public shares last traded at GBX 45.50 ($0.57), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
Edge Performance VCT Public Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £4.88 million, a PE ratio of -146.77 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 45.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 45.50.
Edge Performance VCT Public Company Profile
Edge Performance VCT Public Limited Company is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early venture and growth capital investments. It invests in creative industries and the technologies which enable it. The fund invests in media and entertainment sectors concentrating on companies that promote live music, theatre, sports, festival trade shows, exhibitions and other similar events.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Edge Performance VCT Public
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Edge Performance VCT Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edge Performance VCT Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.