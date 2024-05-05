Cencora (NYSE:COR) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on COR. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cencora in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $233.90.
Cencora Stock Down 0.4 %
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cencora will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.
Cencora Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total value of $991,639,906.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,277,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,000,635.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.48, for a total transaction of $253,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,716,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total transaction of $991,639,906.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,277,561 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,000,635.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,288,790 shares of company stock worth $1,009,641,379. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at $4,212,508,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $291,825,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $238,457,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $75,916,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $73,653,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cencora Company Profile
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
