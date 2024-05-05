Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 2,750 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, MA Private Wealth lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 272,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,110,000 after purchasing an additional 91,571 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $159.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.57.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.