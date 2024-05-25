Creditcoin (CTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.98 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 3% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $248.05 million and approximately $7.98 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001809 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 341,092,249 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

