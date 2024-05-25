Qtum Price Tops $3.78 (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 25th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $3.78 or 0.00005471 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $398.03 million and $40.34 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,733.01 or 0.05396308 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00055283 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00011614 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00015843 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00017841 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012261 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,164,556 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

