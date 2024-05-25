Hermez Network Price Up 5.1% Over Last Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.32 or 0.00006218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $157.68 million and $13,810.49 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.31708911 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $37,576.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

