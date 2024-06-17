Short Interest in Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Rises By 22.8%

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,500 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the May 15th total of 187,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 230.5 days.
Spin Master Stock Up 1.5 %
OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $21.65 on Monday. Spin Master has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13.
Spin Master Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.0442 dividend. This is a positive change from Spin Master’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 0.72%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Spin Master
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.
