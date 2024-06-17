Short Interest in Spie Sa (OTCMKTS:SPIWF) Increases By 23.0%

Spie Sa (OTCMKTS:SPIWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,400 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the May 15th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Spie Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SPIWF opened at C$18.60 on Monday. Spie has a 1 year low of C$18.60 and a 1 year high of C$19.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$18.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.60.
About Spie
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Spie
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Spie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.